Deer rescued from fence railings after getting stuck

Firefighters help animal welfare workers release the stricken animal in Coatbridge.

Oh deer: Animal released back into the wild. Scottish SPCA / Cropped

A young deer has been rescued from the railings of a fence after getting stuck in North Lanarkshire.

The animal was spotted on Sunday morning stuck in the fence in Coatbridge, which backs on to an empty patch of land.

Scottish SPCA staff were joined at the scene by firefighters who used equipment to bend the pillars and release the deer.

Its coat had been caught by the pillars and after receiving medicine for bruising at the charity's centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, the deer was released back into the wild.

Animal rescue officer Sian Robertson said: "He was likely stuck for a few hours as he'd managed to pull a lot of his coat out by the time I arrived.

"The fence backs on to a field so it's possible he was spooked by something and hasn't been looking where he was going.

"I couldn't get the poor guy out without hurting him so I put a blanket over his head to calm him down and a local resident very kindly offered to give the deer some water whilst waiting on the fire service arriving to assist.

"The firefighters from Coatdyke station were fantastic. They tried various tools but ended up having to use spreaders to bend the thick pillars above the deer which allowed us to free him."

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

