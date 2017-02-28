Boy, six, was 'killed by nun at orphanage in 1960s'

Police said they found no evidence of foul play in Sammy Carr's death.

A boy was killed by a nun at a Scottish orphanage, a former resident has claimed.

Sammy Carr died in 1964 while under the care of the Smyllum Park in Lanark, South Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland investigated the claims made by a former resident and said they found no evidence of criminality.

But the sisters of six-year-old Sammy are now convinced he was attacked before he died.

Symllum Park has long been the subject of allegations that some of its young residents suffered physical and psychological abuse. The orphanage was run by the Poor Sisters of Charity, now known as the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent De Paul.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is investigating the facility and four other residential care establishments run by the same order.

When Sammy died, his sisters said they were told he had fallen ill after playing with a dead rat.

The youngster was buried in St Mary's Cemetery in Lanark, where more than 150 children from Smyllum lie in unmarked graves. They died from disease or accidents between 1864 and the 1960s.

Now a 63-year-old great grandmother, Sammy's sister Ann Marie Carr said: "The nuns told us he'd died from a tumour in his brain. Something to do with the rat poison through his body."

They accepted that explanation until 2015, when another former resident told the authorities he witnessed Sammy being assaulted by a nun at the institution shortly before his death.

The 59-year-old now lives in England and has asked for his surname not to be publicised. David agreed to talk to STV News about his claims after Sammy's family gave him their consent.

He told how he and Sammy were playing with matches at the orphanage when they were caught by one of the nuns.

"Sammy was on the floor curled up in a ball and she was just kicking into him, kicking into his back, into his head," said David, who was the same age as Sammy at the time.

"It was proper kicks. I went over and laid on top of Sammy's upper half of his body....I just said, 'Sister, please don't hurt Sammy'."

David said Sammy fell ill after the attack: "It would have to be within days, if not a day. There's no doubt in my heart, she killed him. She didn't kill him there and then but he died days later, or a week later. She definitely killed him."

Sammy's death certificate records him as having died from a brain haemorrhage. David's allegations were investigated by the police. A detective phoned to tell him the results of their inquiry.

"She says we've put Sammy's autopsy report in front of a panel of four people. They've no reasons to suspect foul play. Sammy died of malnutrition and bleeding to the back of the head. I couldn't say anything. My head just emptied....bleeding to the back of the head. Kicking the life out of him. You don't have to be a detective to work that out."

Police Scotland told STV News they had carried out "a robust and thorough investigation and found no evidence of criminality."

Both David and Ms Carr said the police told them the nun involved had died in 2014.

David said: "All I can hope is someone sees this, because there were other kids there, and they remember it, and they come forward and back me up. They're not backing me up, they're backing Sammy up. You're doing what's right."

Asked if she believed her brother had been assaulted, Ms Carr said she was beaten at the orphanage by the same woman: "I got some doings, I got some doings so I do believe it. I got punched, kicked.

"I can't understand why a person at that age, carrying it all this time, would come to the family and say that. They would have just left it and let us believe what we were told."

Of the regime at Smyllum, she stated: "If it wasn't me, it would be somebody else, and you could hear the screams coming out of them, and there weren't a thing any of us could do about it cause if we tried to do something we got punished as well. "

In a statement, the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul said they were "shocked to learn of the accusations made in relation to the tragic death of Samuel Carr, and have always co-operated fully with any requests for information from the relevant authorities, and will continue to do so.

"In particular, full co-operation was given to the police and following their investigation they found no evidence of criminality.

"The order is also co-operating fully with the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. It would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

