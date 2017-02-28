Ryanair announces route between Glasgow and Frankfurt

Flights to the German city will take place on a daily basis, the airline said.

Aviation: New routes announced. PA

Ryanair has announced a new daily service will fly between Glasgow and Frankfurt.

There will also be new Ryanair routes from Glasgow International Airport to Krakow and Madrid.

The carrier says it has attracted a record number of booking for its summer schedule with more frequent flights taking place.

Flights to Frankfurt will take place daily, with flights to Krakow and Madrid taking place every two weeks.

Ryanair's head of communications Robin Kiely said: "We are pleased to announce a new route from Glasgow to Frankfurt am Main, our third new Glasgow winter 2017 route following Krakow and Madrid, with a daily service starting in October.

"Scottish customers and visitors can look forward to even lower fares when they make advance bookings for their summer or winter holidays, so there's never been a better time to book a low fare flight with Ryanair.

"To celebrate our new Glasgow-Frankfurt route, we are releasing seats for sale from just £9.99 for travel in March and April, which are available for booking until midnight Thursday (2 Mar)."