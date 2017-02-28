Teenager missing since Sunday traced safe by police

Abbey Lewis was thought to have travelled 300 miles with an older man she met online.

Abbey Lewis: Has been traced safe and well.

A teenage girl reported missing amid fears she may have travelled 300 miles away has been traced safe and well by police.

Abbey Lewis had last been seen around 11.15pm on Sunday heading in the direction of Saltcoats railway station in the North Ayrshire town.

The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Monday.

Late on Tuesday evening Police Scotland confirmed the teenager had been found by officers and her family, who had posted an appeal on Facebook, had been notified.

A statement read: "Abbey Lewis... has been traced safe and well by police. Her family are aware.

"Members of the public and the media are thanked for their assistance during this enquiry."

