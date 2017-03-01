Residents evacuated during five-hour police standoff 

A woman has been arrested after the late-night disturbance in Bridgeton, Glasgow.

Police: Officers called to James Street shortly after midnight (file pic). ©STV

Residents were evacuated from their homes and a road was closed during a late-night disturbance at a flat in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the property on James Street in Bridgeton just after midnight on Wednesday amid reports a woman was in distress.

Police evacuated residents of neighbouring properties and the road was closed until 5.45am to allow officers to resolve the situation.

A police spokesman said: "At around 12.30am on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a woman causing a disturbance within a flat in James Street, Glasgow.

"Officers attended and a 38-year-old woman was arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."

She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court by the end of the week.

