Residents evacuated during five-hour police standoff
A woman has been arrested after the late-night disturbance in Bridgeton, Glasgow.
Residents were evacuated from their homes and a road was closed during a late-night disturbance at a flat in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the property on James Street in Bridgeton just after midnight on Wednesday amid reports a woman was in distress.
Police evacuated residents of neighbouring properties and the road was closed until 5.45am to allow officers to resolve the situation.
A police spokesman said: "At around 12.30am on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a woman causing a disturbance within a flat in James Street, Glasgow.
"Officers attended and a 38-year-old woman was arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."
She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court by the end of the week.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.