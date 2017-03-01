Death of four-month-old baby sparks major police probe

The child died at hospital after falling ill at house in Balloch last month.

Death: The baby was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. SWNS

A four-month-old baby has died after falling ill at a house last month.

The child was taken to hospital from a property in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, on the morning on Wednesday, February 15, but later died.

Police have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened.

The death of the child is being treated as unexplained following a post-mortem examination.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 10.30am on Wednesday, February 15, police were informed of a four-month old baby from Dumbain Crescent, Balloch, having died within the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

"Following a post-mortem examination officers are treating the death as unexplained. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

