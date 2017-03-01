Biker kicked and punched on ground at traffic lights

The 26-year-old was knocked off his motorcycle in a 'horrific attack' in Annan.

Attack: Police hunt man over assault on motorcyclist (file pic). STV

A biker was knocked off his motorcycle and punched and kicked on the ground as he waited at traffic lights.

The 26-year-old was sitting on his black Honda 125 at a red light in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, when a man stepped off the pavement and kicked the motorcycle.

He was knocked to the ground and the motorbike landed on top of him before the attacker then kicked and punched him while he was on the ground

The man then walked off along Downie's Wynd after the violent incident, which happened at around 1.15pm on Tuesday at the junction of High Street and Bank Street.

A passing woman helped the motorcyclist from the road and phoned the police.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which they said appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

Constable Sarah Smith said: "This was a horrific attack in broad daylight in the centre of Annan at a busy lunchtime.

"We are following a positive line of inquiry, however, we are appealing for anyone who saw this attack to contact us at Annan to help us with this investigation.

"The victim received bruising and grazing as a result of being assaulted and was also left in a shocked and distressed state. Anyone with any information should contact us at Annan on 101."

