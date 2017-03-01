Four toddlers taken from 'drunk mothers' on bus by police

The women and children were travelling before 10am in Paisley on Saturday.

Children: Members of the public called police over concerns (file pic). PA

Four toddlers were removed from their mothers by police because they were allegedly drunk on a bus.

Members of the public called police over concerns about the safety of the children after reporting the women under the influence of alcohol on the busy bus in Renfrewshire on Saturday morning.

The incident happened on a Renfrew to Paisley bus before 10am and resulted in officers boarding the bus to deal with the situation.

Two women have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident and a third female is due in court in connection with the possession of a weapon in public.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 9.50am on Saturday, police were contacted by a member of the public raising concerns about the safety of four children aboard a bus on its way from Renfrew to Paisley.

"Officers attended and three women, aged 23, 26 and 27 were arrested in connection with the incident.

"They were due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday."

