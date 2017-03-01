Cyclist spotted on Kingston Bridge after 'wrong turn'

The man was seen pedalling his bike across the M8 in Glasgow during rush hour.

Cyclist: The man was spotted on the M8 in Glasgow. SWNS/Euan Paul

A cyclist took a "wrong turn" and ended up on the Kingston Bridge in the middle of rush hour.

Euan Paul said he could not believe his eyes when he spotted the man on the M8, with drivers forced to swerve to avoid hitting him.

The security engineer was in the car with his colleague when they drove across the Glasgow bridge, which is one of the busiest in Europe.

He said the cyclist was not wearing safety gear and reckons he might have taken a "wrong turn" before ending up in the middle of the five-lane motorway on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Paul managed to film the cyclist from the passenger seat before sharing the footage on social media.

The 21-year-old said: "My initial reaction was shock but the situation got funnier the longer it went on.

"We believe he may have taken a wrong turn on to the motorway at Charing Cross. He looked fearful and in tears.

"He didn't have safety gear. We assumed he really wasn't out for a big stroll and possibly lived locally."

Mr Paul said fellow motorists seemed less impressed with the shocking feat.

He added: "Other car drivers were really annoyed. "That area of Glasgow at that time is a nightmare as it is.

"Drivers were angry - overtaking at speed, horns going, you name it."

