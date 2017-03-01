Man 'killed motorist who avoided hitting him on road'

Andrew Friel accused of the culpable homicide of John Boland in Paisley.

Road rage: Man on trial accused of driver's death. PA

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a motorist who avoided hitting him on the road.

John Boland is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel of his Honda following the incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire in July 2015.



A jury heard how Andrew Friel, 40, from Paisley, was standing in the middle of the road and in "a rage" when he confronted Mr Boland shortly after the 60-year-old had beeped his horn at him.

Mr Boland later died in hospital, weeks after becoming a grandfather.

Friel went on trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday accused of culpable homicide of Mr Boland, who ran a window blind firm and was a former amateur footballer.

The alleged attack on July 8, 2015, is said to have happened after the father-of-two spent the afternoon working.

His daughter Erin, 21, and a 17 year-old male passenger who was doing work with him were in his car at the time of the incident.

The teenager told the High Court in Glasgow they were in the Honda when they became aware of a man in the middle of the road.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "He was standing in between lanes... John beeped the horn as we had to drive around him to avoid him."

Mr Boland then got caught up in traffic before the man ran up behind the car then "slammed both hands on the back windshield, came round to the driver's side and was trying to open the car door."

The teenager told prosecutor Bernard Ablett he recalled being "confused and scared" at the time and said Mr Boland and the man started shouting at each other.

Mr Boland then got out before it was claimed the men began pushing one another.

Mr Ablett asked: "What mood was the man in?"

The 17 year-old said: "The only way I can describe is rage. He seemed infuriated."

A passer-by stepped in to try and calm the situation, the court heard.

The jury was told Mr Boland eventually got back in his car and the man went in the opposite direction.

The teenager then said he was soon aware of Mr Boland having breathing issues and initially thought it was because he may have been angry at what happened.

He added: "We approached the roundabout and he slumped against the steering wheel. We gathered speed and went straight through the roundabout."

The teenager said the car then hit a couple of fences before coming to a halt.

He told how Ms Boland immediately went to help her father by giving him chest compressions before people from inside the nearby Territorial Army headquarters also came to his aid.

The witness added: "I could not get out so had to kick the passenger door... I then dialled 999 and phoned an ambulance."

Mr Boland never recovered and died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital two days later.

His long-term partner Margaret Boland earlier told the trial how he had been "absolutely fine" on the morning of the alleged attack.

The 53-year-old said he had previously suffered two heart attacks when they lived on Arran but after moving back to Glasgow the couple began "a fitness regime".

She recalled the day of the incident when she got a call from her daughter. The witness described her "crying" and "incoherent".

A police officer took Ms Boland to the hospital where her partner was being treated.

Mr Ablett said: "Despite the best efforts, he passed away on July 10", to which Ms Boland replied: "Yes."

The court was also told that two weeks before the incident, Mr Boland's other daughter had given birth to a baby boy.

The culpable homicide charge Friel faces features a number of allegations including claims he approached the car in an "aggressive manner" and shook it.

He is also said to have repeatedly pushed his alleged victim and attempted to punch him. Prosecutors claim as a consequence Mr Boland suffered a cardiac arrest and lost control of the car.

His daughter and the 17 year-old boy are also said to have been injured from the collision.

The trial, before Lord Matthews, continues.

