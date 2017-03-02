Celtic great and Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell dies aged 73

The former defender featured more than 200 times for the Parkhead club.

Tommy Gemmell: Celtic announced his passing on Thursday. SNS Group

Celtic great and member of the Lisbon Lions Tommy Gemmell has died.

The 73-year-old died after battling a long illness, Celtic announced on Thursday morning.

Gemmell featured more than 200 times for the Parkhead side and scored in their historic win over Inter Milan to become the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967.

Celtic said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Celtic Football Club announces the sad passing of Lisbon Lion and Celtic great Tommy Gemmell after a long illness.

"Our thoughts are with Mary and Tommy's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Funeral details will be announced in due course."