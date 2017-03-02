CCTV appeal in hunt for man who assaulted young woman

The 23-year-old also had her handbag stolen on Queen Margaret Drive in Glasgow.

CCTV: Police hunting man after robbery in west end of Glasgow.

CCTV images of a man have been issued after a young woman was robbed in the west end of Glasgow.

The 23-year-old victim was pounced on before her handbag was stolen by the attacker on Queen Margaret Drive in January.

The attack happened at around 11.15pm on Monday, January 2, and officers are continuing their hunt for the man behind the violent street robbery.

They have now released two images of the man they are looking for in connection with the attack.

He is described as white, 20 to 30, 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in, with short hair, shaved back and sides.

Constable Jacqueline Harris, of Greater Glasgow community policing department, said: "A violent incident like this within Glasgow cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously."

