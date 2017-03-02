Lead nurse spat on head of elderly care home resident

Karen McGibbon struck off professional register after assault convictions.

Oakbridge: Karen McGibbon was convicted of assaults. Google

A lead nurse at a care home spat on an elderly dementia sufferer's head and hit another resident.

Karen McGibbon was convicted of two assault charges after the incidents at the Oakbridge Care Home in Glasgow.

In the first incident, McGibbon, who was in a "leadership position as nurse in charge", spat on a 74-year-old resident's head at the home in Knightswood in April 2015.

The resident had a "diagnosis of dementia and displayed challenging behaviours", the Nursing and Midwifery Council said.

In June of that year, she was found to have struck another resident, aged 59, on the body or head with her hand.

A council disciplinary panel said the victim had "a history of schizophrenia, a diagnosis of dementia and also presented with challenging behaviours."

Following her convictions at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August 2016, McGibbon faced a probe from the professional watchdog over her conduct.

The council found the nurse had breached its professional code through her actions.

It decided to strike her off the nursing register, with "aggravating" factors in her circumstances being that the residents involved were "very vulnerable" and the attacks were an "abuse of power and violation of the rights and dignity of the residents concerned".

The watchdog also noted McGibbon had presented "no evidence of insight", although a "mitigating" factor was her "long nursing career with no other proceedings" against her since she registered in 1992.

In the council's findings it was also stated McGibbon did not attend the disciplinary proceedings, while she has 28 days to appeal the decision.

