Tributes paid after death of Celtic great Tommy Gemmell

Great: Gemmell scored for Celtic in two European Cup finals SNS Group

Tributes have been paid to Celtic great Tommy Gemmell after his death at the age of 73.

The club announced on Thursday he had died after a long battle with illness.

Gemmell was a significant figure in one of Celtic and Scottish football's finest hours, when the Lisbon Lions, led by Jock Stein, won the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967 after defeating Inter Milan in the final.

The full-back, who scored the equaliser in the 2-1 win over the Italian giants, won 14 trophies in his time with Celtic and also lifted the League Cup with Dundee in 1973.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Everyone at Celtic is deeply saddened by the loss of Tommy, a true Celtic giant and a man who gave the club so many years of his life in an illustrious football career.

"Firstly, I would like to send our sincere condolences to Tommy's family, our thoughts and prayers are with them all. They will have every support from the club at this most difficult of times.

"Tommy was a Celtic great, one of football's greats and I know he will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

"He was a man of huge stature in the game and someone who made such an important mark on Celtic Football Club."

A spokesperson for Dundee FC said: "Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to hear of the death of former player and manager Tommy Gemmell at the age of 73.

"Tommy signed for the club in July of 1973 and later that year went on to captain Dundee to a League Cup victory over his former club Celtic.

"On the road to the final he scored the only goal of the game in the semi-final win over Kilmarnock at Hampden. He remains the last man to lift a major trophy for the club."

They added: "Tommy spent four seasons at Dens as a player before hanging up his boots and becoming manager of the club.

"The highlight of his three years in charge at Dens was promotion back to the Premier League in 1978/79 as champions.

"The thoughts of everyone at Dens are with Tommy's family and friends at this sad time."

Celtic's city rivals Rangers also paid tribute, saying "The club would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell.

"He was one of the great Celtic and Scotland players and will be sadly missed.

"Our thoughts are with Tommy's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton tweeted: "Very sad news about Tommy Gemmell. He was a true Lion. A legend."

Sutton's former team-mate John Hartson said: "Sad news hearing Tommy Gemmell has passed away.. Celtic great thoughts are with his family and close friends, RIP Tommy."