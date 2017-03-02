Red footbridge at Glasgow SEC to undergo £5m upgrade

Council pledges first £660,000 towards the revamp in the west of the city.

Bridge: The structure runs between SEC and railway station. David McMumm

The red pedestrian footbridge at Glasgow's SEC - nicknamed the Smartie Tube - is to undergo a £5m upgrade.

Glasgow City Council confirmed it would provide the grant to redevelop the distinctive structure, which runs over the Clydeside Expressway between the Scottish Events Campus and the Exhibition Centre railway station in Finnieston.

The money is part of the City Deal for Glasgow, which will invest around £114m in the area around the River Clyde.

On Thursday, the local authority approved an initial £660,000 which will cover the costs of a design team to oversee "feasibility studies, design development and contractor procurement".

The council said after this work has been carried out, the SEC owners will procure a works contract to deliver the full revamp project, which will require further council approval for the remaining £4.3m funding to be released.

Frank McAveety, leader of the council, said: "The SEC and its surrounding areas are key drivers of our economy.

"The redevelopment of this bridge highlights our commitment to further develop the west end and waterfront.

"The sky is the limit for these areas and I am delighted that the Glasgow City Region City Deal is contributing to them achieving their full potential."

Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC, said: "First impressions are very important and with a new brand, a world class arena and countless incredible events coming on site it is important that our campus facilities are up to scratch.

"In many cases the covered walkway or 'Smartie Tube' is the first thing visitors experience when coming to the Scottish Event Campus and so we are delighted with the news that it is to be upgraded."

The UK and Scottish governments will give Glasgow and seven neighbouring local authorities £500m in grant funding for the City Deal, while the councils will borrow a further £130m to use for capital investment as part of the move.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.