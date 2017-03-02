Man vanishes after leaving sister's home for night out

Sean Blakey, 30, has not been seen for seven days since he left house in Glasgow.

A man has vanished after leaving his sister's home in Glasgow to head for a night out.

Sean Blakey, 30, has not been seen for seven days since last Thursday when he left the house on Harley Street in Cessnock.

He left at around 9.30pm and was spotted on CCTV at Cessnock Subway station eight minutes later, however, he did not get on a train and instead headed to a bus stop on Paisley Road West.

Sean did not return home and his family contacted police and reported him missing on Friday, February 24.

Officers are continuing to review CCTV footage from across the area and further afield in a bid to piece together his movements.

Mr Blakey often keeps in touch with family and friends via social media and is frequently online but there has been no online activity since he was last seen last Thursday night.

He has also been dealing with some personal issues over the last two months and his family is concerned about his well-being and want to know he is safe.

Mr Blakey is described as white, bald, around 6ft with a medium build. When last seen he was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue denims and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Inspector Kevin Lammie said: "A week has passed and there has been no contact from Sean. This, along with the fact that he's been dealing with some personal issues, is giving us cause for concern.

"We know Sean enjoys going out with friends and socialises in the John Street area of the city centre where he is well known to bar staff and patrons but no one has seen or heard from him which is unusual.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Sean or who has any information or knowledge concerning him to contact us immediately.

"Anyone with any information or knowledge as to Sean's whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Govan Police Office via 101."

