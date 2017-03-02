Rangers to pay Charles Green and Mike Ashley legal fees

Club's lawyers halted proceedings in dispute over 2012 naming rights deal.

Court: Rangers owners object to October 2012 agreement.

Rangers will have to pay the legal bills of former chief executive Charles Green and billionaire businessman Mike Ashley after the club halted a legal action.

Lawyers for Rangers attended the Court of Session in Edinburgh because the club's current owners object to a 2012 deal which allowed Mr Ashley's Sports Direct to have the "naming rights" to Ibrox Stadium.

The club's legal team alleges former directors Charles Green, Imran Ahmad, Brian Stockbridge and Derek Llambias acted negligently during their time at the club.

Rangers believe the men did not act in the business' best interests when they negotiated commercial deals with Sports Direct.

The deals the club are objecting to include an October 2012 agreement in which the directors allowed Sports Direct to have the "naming rights" to Ibrox stadium.

Rangers believe the naming rights were given to Sports Direct at a price well below their true market value.

On Thursday, lawyers acting for Rangers went to Scotland's highest court in a bid to recover documents from Mr Green, Mr Ahmad, Mr Stockbridge, Mr Llambias, Sports Direct and Mr Ashley.

They believe the recovery of the documents would help their case against those involved in the deal.

During a two-hour hearing, lawyers acting for Rangers tried to amend the legal document which detailed what they wanted to recover.

The advocates representing Mr Green, Mr Ahmad, Mr Stockbridge, Mr Llambias, Sports Direct and Mr Ashley objected to the proposed changes.

They argued they needed time to consult their clients about the amended proposals.

This prompted lawyers acting for Rangers to withdraw the proposed amendments and stop the bid to recover the documents.

Lawyers acting for the defenders in the case then asked the court for Rangers to pay their legal costs for the hearing as Thursday's proceedings were "unnecessary".

Judge Lord Brailsford agreed with the submissions made by the lawyers appearing for the five men and Sports Direct.

He added: "Today's hearing has been unnecessary and I award each of the defenders their expenses."

It is not known how much the Glasgow side will have to pay for Thursday's hearing. It is thought to be several thousands of pounds.

