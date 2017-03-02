Bomb squad called out after toy grenade sparks alert
Major bomb scare sparked after item discovered in drain pipe in country park.
The bomb squad and emergency services were called out after a toy grenade sparked a major alert.
Bomb disposal experts along with police attended after workers discovered the item in a drain in a country park in Kilmarnock on Thursday morning.
The area was cordoned off at around 10.40am off amid fears the toy was an unexploded device, however experts discovered it was a false alarm and the area deemed safe.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.40am on Thursday, police and emergency services were called to Woodlands Crescent, close to Dean Park, in Kilmarnock, after ground work uncovered a possible explosive device which was described as an old grenade.
"An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit attended and confirmed the item was not an explosive"