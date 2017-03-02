Bomb squad called out after toy grenade sparks alert

Major bomb scare sparked after item discovered in drain pipe in country park.

Bomb disposal: Toy sparks bomb scare in country park.

The bomb squad and emergency services were called out after a toy grenade sparked a major alert.

Bomb disposal experts along with police attended after workers discovered the item in a drain in a country park in Kilmarnock on Thursday morning.

The area was cordoned off at around 10.40am off amid fears the toy was an unexploded device, however experts discovered it was a false alarm and the area deemed safe.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.40am on Thursday, police and emergency services were called to Woodlands Crescent, close to Dean Park, in Kilmarnock, after ground work uncovered a possible explosive device which was described as an old grenade.

"An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit attended and confirmed the item was not an explosive"