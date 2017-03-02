Govanhill to get 350 new homes as £6m project approved

A further 350 properties will be taken over by Glasgow Housing Association.

Govanhill: Area is one of the most deprived in Glasgow (file pic). © STV

A £6.4m plan to improve housing conditions in one of Glasgow's most deprived areas has been approved by councillors.

The proposal will see 350 new homes built in Govanhill and an additional 350 brought under the ownership of Govanhill Housing Association.

Housing officers will also be given additional powers to tackle poor landlords in 18 tenement blocks through the expansion of the local enhanced enforcement area.

The council said it will engage with residents to ensure the community is fully involved in development plans.

Council spokesman George Redmond claimed the plan was a bold statement of intent for the future of the area.

"Significant sums are being invested in Govanhill and it is great news that part of that money will go towards new housing," he said.

"The council has been working exceptionally hard to turn things around in Govanhill and we are starting to see real progress being made."

"We are keen to work with all property owners in Govanhill so the area can fulfil its obvious potential. Where owners refuse to get on board with our plans, we will use our powers of compulsory purchase against them.

"No one should be in any doubt about our long-term commitment to Govanhill."

The move comes after years of complaints from residents about the squalid conditions of some of their streets.

Last year, residents told STV the area needed urgent action to clear up back streets, with rats and other vermin breeding among piles of rubbish.

