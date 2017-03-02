Mother unable to breastfeed after 'needless operations'

Glasgow-born surgeon Ian Paterson told her to go through the procedures, court hears.

Surgeon: Ian Paterson is on trial accused of wounding nine women. BMP Media

A Scots surgeon left a mother unable to breastfeed her newborn after two "unnecessary operations", a court has heard.

The woman has told of her devastation after agreeing to the two procedures carried out by Dr Ian Paterson, who is accused of wounding her.

Leanne Joseph said she was surrounded by new mothers naturally feeding their babies after the birth of her daughter in September 2008.

Two years earlier, she had opted for private treatment after noticing a discharge from her left breast and was told a scan had found pre-cancerous cells, prosecutors said.

After asking her parents for financial assistance for the operation, she went under the knife for a procedure carried out by Paterson at Little Aston Hospital, Birmingham, in October 2006.

Glasgow-born Paterson is standing trial after denying 20 counts of wounding with intent against nine women and one man relating to procedures he carried out between 1997 and 2011.

Jurors at Nottingham Crown Court previously heard claims he carried out completely unnecessary operations for "obscure motives" that may have included a desire to "earn extra money".

It is said Paterson told his patient Mrs Joseph the removal of her ducts, leaving her unable to breastfeed, would be a "small price to pay for her life".

As she went to have her stitches taken out on her left breast, Paterson told her it was common for her condition to appear on both sides and she was advised to go under the knife again which she did at the same hospital two months later, the court heard.

The prosecution claim the scan on her left breast had been "entirely normal" and that these procedures were "quite unnecessary".

Speaking about the impact of not being able to breastfeed, Mrs Joseph said: "I found it very hard because all the other mums in the hospital were breastfeeding and there were posters everywhere telling you that breast milk was the best thing for your child's immune system.

"Even comments from the midwives came about my child not benefiting from my milk."

The mother, who was 25 when she had the operations in 2006, was left paranoid and developed OCD after later giving birth, fearing for the immune system of her daughter who is now eight.

Jurors heard Mrs Joseph "was very concerned almost to the point of paranoia that (her daughter) was going to catch an illness" from husband of ten years Mark as a result of not feeding naturally.

She earlier told the jury of seven men and five women of the moment her diagnosis was given by Paterson.

Mrs Joseph said: "He just told me that I would need an operation to have them (milk ducts) removed and that he could do it two days later.

"I was quite shocked, he told me that although the operation was quite straightforward I would not be able to breastfeed if I had any children but it was a small price to pay for my life."

Speaking about Paterson, she said: "He was lovely to me, he was really kind and held my hand. He just made me feel at ease and I remember thinking I was making a big fuss... in getting upset about the anaesthetic."

Paterson, who lives in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, was formerly employed by Heart of England NHS Trust and also practised at Spire Healthcare, denies 20 counts of wounding with intent.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.