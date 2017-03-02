  • STV
  • MySTV

Businessman strangled partner with wet towel at home

STV

Frankie 'Donuts' Donaldson admitted a catalogue of domestic abuse charges.

Court: Donaldson admitted the domestic abuse (file pic).
Court: Donaldson admitted the domestic abuse (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A businessman strangled his partner with a wet towel during an eight-year campaign of domestic abuse.

Frankie "Donuts" Donaldson, of Possilpark, pleaded guilty to a string of attacks at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 58-year-old admitted assaults on his long-term partner Jane Clarke spanning almost a decade.

Donaldson hit his partner with a wet towel before strangling her with it one morning, and threw a dumbbell at her, hitting a nearby wall.

On another occasion, a child in the house was so concerned he hit Donaldson with a lamp in a bid stop him smacking Ms Clarke on the face with a car key.

He punched Ms Clarke's sister Elizabeth Harrison in a rage and threw her out of their house one day because she tried to get his partner to leave with her.

Donaldson threatened to throw Mrs Harrison out of a first floor window at a later date because he thought she was interested in business that was not hers.

A large-scale domestic probe into Donaldson took place after he was reported to police in 2013. It uncovered years of violence.

Donaldson guilty to nine charges of assault, seven relating to attacks on Ms Clarke between January 2005 and June 2013.

The other two involved Mrs Harrison in March 2001 and October 2004.

Procurator fiscal depute Harry Findlay told the court Donaldson and Ms Clarke lived together during their 22-year relationship.

The first attack was at an address in Chryston, North Lanarkshire, between 2005 and 2006 when Donaldson got out of the shower one morning and began to shout.

Mr Findlay said: "Donaldson had in his hand a wet towel and struck Miss Clarke on the body with it.

"The accused then wrapped the towel round Miss Clarke's neck and pulled it tight, such that it restricted her breathing. She did not pass out."

She had red marks on her neck and was "distressed" by the attack.

The court heard of an incident between 2009 and 2010 when the couple argued and Donaldson assaulted Ms Clarke at their house in Torrance, East Dunbartonshire.

The court was told: "She recalls ending up on the floor and the accused straddling her to prevent her moving.

"Donaldson repeatedly struck her on the head with a key causing a small cut. Ms Clarke was shouting at the accused asking her to stop."

A child in the house at the time and was "concerned" and "struck the accused with a lamp".

Other incidents of being pulled from a bed, held by the throat, punched, pulled by the ears and hit with a mobile phone and remote control were narrated to the court.

Sheriff Joan Kerr deferred sentence for reports and continued Donaldson's bail after being told he has not breached his order put in place three years ago.

Last year, there was two days of evidence at the court when Donaldson started proceedings to sue Ms Clarke for £1m relating to a chain of nurseries.

He claimed he helped fund the business Hyde 'n' Seek when it started in 2001 and was owed money.

The matter has since been resolved.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.