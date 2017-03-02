Drugs haul worth more than £2m seized in police raid

Pills believed to be the former "legal high" Etizolam uncovered in Paisley.

Police: Officers carried out raids in Renfrewshire (file pic). ©Deadline

A haul of psychoactive substances worth more than £2m has been seized by police in Renfrewshire.

More than two million pills, believed to be the former "legal high" Etizolam, were uncovered during a raid in Paisley.

Police said they searched an industrial unit on Back Sneddon Street at about 3.25pm on Wednesday.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of £2,089,000, were uncovered alongside manufacturing equipment.

Houses were also searched under warrant on Osprey Crescent, Paisley, and Blackwood Terrace in Johnstone, as part of the operation.

Three men - aged 43, 42 and 38 - have been arrested in connection with alleged offences contrary to the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016.

