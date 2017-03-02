Man missing for five days after leaving family home

Police appeal for information in bid to trace 42-year-old Mark Kane.

Mark Kane: Believed to be in Glasgow's east end.

Police are appealing to the public for help in trace a missing man from Lanarkshire.

Mark Kane, 42, was last seen by family leaving his home in Stonehouse, Larkhall, at 9.30 on Sunday night.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, stubble and a ruddy complexion.

When last seen at his home in Gemmell Way, he was wearing a brown checked jacket, a green T-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

Sergeant Paul Imrie, of Hamilton Police Station, said: "Mark used to stay in Tollcross in the east end of Glasgow and from our enquiries so far, we believe that he may be in that area.

"However, he hasn't turned up for work this week and no-one has seen or heard from him since Sunday which is unusual.

"He has friends in the Tollcross area and tends to socialise in the pubs there. Officers have been checking those pubs, as well as CCTV and speaking with friends and family but so far no trace of him which is concerning for us and his family who he keeps in touch with when out and about.

"When he left home he drove off in his car, a black Vauxhall Corsa. We know he has access to money but he doesn't appear to have a mobile with him.

"I would appeal to anyone who may know where he is or has seen him or his car, to contact police at Hamilton via 101.

"I would also ask that Mark himself contact police so we know that he is safe and well."

