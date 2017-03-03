Almond extract recalled over nut allergy concerns 

The Uncle Roy's product contains nuts which are not mentioned on the label.

Warning notice: Some bottle labels had a misprint.

A batch of almond extract has been recalled because it contains nuts which are not mentioned on the label.

Uncle Roy's is recalling bottles of its Natural Bitter Almond Extract amid concerns it poses a risk to anyone with nut allergies.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said it was working closely with the Moffat-based firm and Dumfries and Galloway council on the issue.

It is understood that some of the bottle labels said the contents did not contain allergens.

Anyone who has bought the product and has an allergy to nuts is urged not to eat it.

FSS said customers should return the 50ml bottles to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

The recall affects bottles labelled with a best before date of 2017 and 2018, and batch codes 112787, 112789, 113172, 114374, 114432 and 115614.

No other products from Uncle Roy's, which also has a base in Dalrymple, East Ayrshire, are known to be affected.

