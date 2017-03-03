Man missing from family home for five days traced

Mark Kane, 42, had last been seen in Stonehouse, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday.

Mark Kane: The 42-year-old was traced on Friday.

A man who had been missing for five days since leaving his family home has been found.

Mark Kane has last been seen in Stonehouse near Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the 42-year-old had not turned up for work this week and his family were concerned for him.

On Friday, the force confirmed he had been traced "safe and well by officers this morning".

A spokesman added: "Members of the media and the public are thanked for their assistance."

