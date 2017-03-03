Primary school head teacher injured in attack by pupil

Jannette Black was assaulted in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on Wednesday.

School: Assault has not been reported to police.

A primary school head teacher suffered injuries in an assault by a pupil.

The incident took place at Springhill and Auchenback Primary in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on Wednesday.

Head teacher Jannette Black did not need hospital treatment after the assault.

An East Renfrewshire Council spokesman said: "We can confirm that an incident took place at the school.

"No serious injuries were sustained and the member of staff involved did not require hospital treatment, however, did attend a local minor injuries unit as a precaution.

"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in our schools and we have a zero tolerance approach to violence at work.

"Any claims which suggest otherwise are simply untrue. Any incident relating to violence which is reported to us is investigated thoroughly and the appropriate action taken."

The assault has not been reported to Police Scotland.

