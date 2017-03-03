Luxury apartments to transform former university campus

Around 400 new homes will be built at the old Jordanhill Campus in Glasgow.

Plans: Image of what the new development could look like. CALA Homes

Luxury apartment plans for a former university campus in the west end of Glasgow have been unveiled.

A multi-million pound residential development on the site of the former Jordanhill Campus will be built on the 31-acre site.

Strathclyde University, which owns the land, was granted planning permission in principle by Glasgow City Council on Friday and developer Cala Homes has released images of the proposals.

The university's category B-listed David Stow building will be refurbished to offer new apartments and two other buildings, Graham House and Douglas House, will also be revamped.

More than 400 homes will be available at the development, from one-bedroom flats to large, detached family homes.

Site: The homes will be built on the old Jordanhill Campus. CALA Homes

More than 40% of the proposed development will remain as greenspace. Playing fields and acres of ancient woodland on the site will be protected with a number of play areas throughout the area.

Jim McIntyre, managing director of Cala Homes (West), said: "We're very excited about our plans for the former Jordanhill Campus, where we are seeking to create a wide range of much needed high quality homes.

"The plans offer an opportunity to build on the legacy of Jordanhill Campus and deliver a new community asset for local residents.

"The proposals will enhance the site by protecting the green space available, improving the existing historic parkland and removing unsightly and derelict buildings."

Design: Cala Homes will develop around 400 homes. CALA Homes

He added: "Having such a wide range of homes will also deliver a real benefit and will help meet the growing demand for high-quality housing within the city.

"People who live in Jordanhill but require to downsize or upsize to a new home and don't want to move away from the local community will in future be able to remain in the area, close to their neighbours, family and friends."

Ewan Anderson, managing partner at 7N, said: "It has been an extremely rewarding process for us to develop the design of the proposed development at Jordanhill with Cala.

"The landscape is what makes the site special and is at the heart of our plans.

"The streets and spaces have been designed so they engage with the parkland setting and provide a safe place to walk, cycle and play whilst maximising the extraordinary views available from the site."

He added: "Also central to our plans are the existing historic buildings.

"These will be sensitively restored and converted to preserve the significant character of the site and deliver an exemplary residential development that the city can be proud of."

