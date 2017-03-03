Pub evacuated after chemical spill at nearby nail bar

Several fire crews attended Lebowskis in Finnieston, Glasgow, on Friday.

A pub has been evacuated after a chemical spill at a nearby nail bar in Glasgow.

Several fire crews attended Lebowskis in Finnieston after members of the public reported a "chemical smell".

Police Scotland also attended the incident on Argyle Street around 11.30am on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service advised people in neighbouring properties to keep their windows closed while the source of the smell was established.

A police spokeswoman said the odour that sparked the emergency response had come from the "spillage of acetone from a nearby nail bar".

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The service was alerted at 11.31am on Friday to reports of a strong chemical smell at a public house on Argyle St, Finnieston.

"The premises have been evacuated and a cordon established as a precaution. There are no casualties. Firefighters currently remain at the scene."

