Tory council candidate dies during conference dinner

A Conservative council candidate died at a dinner held to mark the start of the party's Scottish conference.

Marjory Borthwick, 61, took ill suddenly at the event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Paramedics were called and attempts were made to revive her, with doctor and former Tory MSP Nanette Milne amongst those who tried to save her, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Ms Borthwick, from Wishaw, was chairwoman of the North Lanarkshire branch of the Scottish Conservatives and had been selected to stand as a candidate in May's local government elections.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson paid tribute to Ms Borthwick, saying: "Marjory was one of the first people I met when I joined the Conservative party.

"Sshe was a bubbly, enthusiastic, warm-hearted woman whose energy was infectious.

"We will all miss her terribly, not least her colleagues in the North Lanarkshire association to whom she was so devoted."

