Author raped woman and her daughter in campaign of abuse

Peter Logan gave a thumbs-up sign as he was taken into custody at court.

Guilty: Peter Logan was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow (file pic). PA

An author has been convicted of raping a woman and her daughter during an 18-year campaign of abuse.

Peter Logan, 45, from Glasgow, committed the rapes from 1993 to 2011 at various addresses in Glasgow and Carnoustie, Angus.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Logan was brought to justice after the daughter told her mother Logan had raped her when she was aged between 15 and 18.

The mother confronted Logan and then both women went to the police. The mother told prosecutor Shanti McGuire how Logan repeatedly raped her between 1993 and 2010.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he would also physically abuse her by on various occasions slapping her on the face and head, seizing her by the arms and body and dragging her by the hair and threatening to kill her and repeatedly throwing her to the ground

She told the court on one occasion Logan grabbed her by the throat and compressed it while lifting her off the ground.

Her daughter was raped by Logan on various occasions between 2010 and 2014 and assaulted her by grabbing her by the throat, making indecent remarks to her, slapping her on the face and head and biting her on the body.

Logan claimed the women were liars and denied all the charges against him.

Defence counsel Jennifer Bain said: "He is a published author and suffers from agoraphobia which was diagnosed by early 1990s."

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence on Logan until April at the High Court in Glasgow for background reports.

He said: "A custodial sentence is now inevitable and you will be remanded in custody."

Logan gave a wave and thumbs-up to family members in court ads he was led away to the cells.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.