Three men charged over drugs haul worth more than £2m
The trio are accused of committing offences under the Pyschoactive Substances Act.
Three men have been charged over the seizure of more than £2m of drugs.
The men were charged under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 when they appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.
Eric Reid, 43, of Johnstone in Renfrewshire, along with 43-year-old Nicholas Conway and 38-year-old Harry Ingle, both of London, made no plea or declaration.
Their appearance followed the alleged seizure of an estimated £2,089,000 of pills believed to be etizolam, at an industrial premises in Paisley.
The trio were released on bail to reappear in court on a date yet to be fixed.
