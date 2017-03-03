Police hunting two men after man found dead in house 

Steven Quail was found dead at his home in Johnstone on Saturday, February 25.

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Renfrewshire have appealed for help in tracing two men who were seen in the area.

Steven Quail, 42, was found dead at his home in Johnstone on Saturday, February 25, having suffered "significant injuries".

His body was discovered at 10.45am in the town's Greenend Avenue.

Detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries including forensic examinations, door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

Police say they are particularly looking to trace two people and vehicles seen in the area at the time of a reported disturbance at the house at 12.50am on the day he died.

The first man was seen walking down Greenend Avenue towards Craigview Avenue. He is described as white and wearing dark clothing.

A second man was also seen later on foot. He was headed in the opposite direction and has a similar description and was in possession of a bag.

They are also keen to trace the drivers of three dark-coloured hatchback cars, one of which may be a taxi, and a small light-coloured five door hatchback.

Police are also looking to speak to anyone who may have been in and around the Howwood Road area that night who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.

Motorists who have dashcams fitted in their vehicles who were in the area at the time have also been asked to contact police.

Detective chief inspector Raymond Brown said: "We are keen to speak to these individuals as it is possible that they have may have seen the killer/killers or heard the disturbance at the house.

"We believe the person or persons responsible has called at Steven's house around this time and may have been seen arriving or leaving."

"These people may hold vital information, which although they may consider as minimal or potentially insignificant, could prove vital in identifying the person or persons responsible for the murder."

