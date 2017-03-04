OAP dies days after car ploughed into him at bus stop

Andrew Hislop, 80, was knocked down after walking in front of stationary bus.

Collision: Pedestrian hit at bus stop in Cardonald. 2017 Google

A pensioner has died three days after a car ploughed into him as he walked in front of a stationary bus.

Andrew Hislop, 80, was struck by a red Fiat 500 as he crossed a busy main road in Cardonald area on Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency services attended the scene on Berryknowes Road at around 10.30am and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the Fiat car was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

The 80 year-old man who was injured as a result of the crash, died within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Friday. He can now be named as Andrew Hislop of Cardonald, Glasgow.

Relatives are aware.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police should contact Constable David Mcilwraith at the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Govan on 101.