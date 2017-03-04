  • STV
Thousands oppose Milo Yiannopoulos' university rector bid

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Controversial right wing journalist is one of 12 candidates for Glasgow University role.

Controversial: The right wing journalist is in the running to become Glasgow University rector.
Controversial: The right wing journalist is in the running to become Glasgow University rector.

Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing controversial journalist Milo Yiannopoulos' nomination for the role of Glasgow University's next rector.

The right wing journalist is one of 12 names who have been put forward by students at the institute with elections taking place every three years.

Yiannopoulos recently caused controversy by making comments alleging sexual relationships between younger boys and adults could be "consensual". He later apologised for the comments.

A scheduled appearance at the American Conservative Union conference was cancelled after the backlash and a book deal was also withdrawn.

The 32-year-old, known as a key figure in the so-called "alt-right", was also previously banned from social networking site Twitter after comments made about black actress Leslie Jones starring in the 2016 Ghostbusters film.

After being nominated by at least ten students, the former Breitbart News editor has personally accepted the invitation to take part in the election process as per protocol.

Hours after the initial announcement of candidates he took to his Facebook page writing: "Tip for Glasgow students: Literally nothing will annoy your professors more than this."

The university's website read: "All nominees have personally agreed to take part in the election which will be conducted electronically and under the single-transferable-vote system from 9am on 20 March until 4pm on 21 March 2017."

An online petition opposing the nomination and calling for Yiannopoulos to be removed as a candidate, as well as fellow candidate professor Jordan Peterson, was set up and reached 2000 signatures on Saturday.

The change.org petition, set up by Holly Hallam, says: "Glasgow University students are appalled to learn that known transphobes Milo Yiannopoulos and Professor Jordan Peterson have been deemed appropriate as eligible candidates for the position of University Rector.

"Late last year, Peterson became vocal in his refusal to use gender neutral pronouns as requested by transgender staff and students.

"His public denial of the validity of non-binary and gender non-conforming identities sparked an increase in abuse and harassment faced by trans students at the University of Toronto, where Peterson currently teaches psychology.

"Yiannopoulos currently serves as one of the most recognisable faces of the 'alt-right' movement - in other words, neo-fascism.

"As well as outing and bullying individual transgender students at universities he has spoken at, he also received a Twitter ban for racist and misogynistic abuse of actress Leslie Jones.

"The transphobic, misogynistic, violent ideologies perpetrated by these candidates not only put vulnerable students at the University at risk of harm, but are in direct violation of the University's equality & diversity Policy.

"Their inclusion as candidates is utterly inappropriate at best and potentially dangerous at worst. We therefore demand that the senate revoke both Peterson's and Yiannopoulos's candidacies to ensure the safety and well-being of the University's students."

National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden was elected in 2014 with his three-year term finishing upon the election of a new rector.

The role is to represent the interests of the university's students, working with the Students Representative Council, and is expected to attend five meetings a year.

Among the other nominees this year are lawyer Aamer Anwar and former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, both former Glasgow University students.

Mr Anwar tweeted "I hope whoever wins is a voice [for] students but disgusted [at] those who nominated Milo Yiannopolous".

