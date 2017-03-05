Young man dies after found lying injured in street

Forensic teams erect tent in East Kilbride as they probe death of 24-year-old man.

A young man has died after he was found lying injured in a street in the early hours.

Police have now launched a major probe after the 24-year-old died from his wounds in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at around 2.20am on Sunday.

The man was found on Lochranza Drive in the Lindsayfield area of the town but died a short time later.

Police cordoned off the area and forensic teams erected a tent in the street as they scour the area for clues. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 2.20am on Sunday, a 24-year-old man was found injured on Lochranza Drive, near Lindsayfield Road, East Kilbride.

"Emergency services attended, however he died a short time later.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."