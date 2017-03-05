Man victim of murder bid during weapon brawl in street

Three men were taken to hospital after the disturbance on Nelson Street in Greenock.

Nelson Street: Three men were involved in the fight in Greenock. STV

A young man was left seriously injured in a murder bid during a late night street fight with two others.

Detectives have launched a major probe into the brawl, which involved weapons, in Greenock's Nelson Street at around 12.50am on Sunday.

Three men were involved in the disturbance with a 20-year-old being taken to hospital with face and arm injuries and a 42-year-old man treated for a head injury.

Medical staff at Inverclyde Royal Hospital describe their condition as stable.

A 24-year-old man is also in hospital in a serious condition after suffering a head wound in the brawl. The attack on him is being treated as attempted murder.

Detective sergeant Alex Allardyce, at Greenock Police Office, said: "At this time, extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish more details on the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.

"Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation to contact Greenock Police Office through 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."