OAP pulled over by police riding mobility scooter on M74

The 92-year-old man was spotted on one of Scotland's busiest motorways on Saturday.

Mobility scooter: Police pull over pensioner on busy motorway.

A pensioner was pulled over by police for driving his mobility scooter down the M74.

Officers stopped the 92-year-old man close to junction six of the busy motorway near Motherwell and Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

The elderly man was pulled over after a police car with sirens on signalled him to stop near Strathclyde Park at around 2.25pm.

Police were alerted to the incident by concerned members of the public and the man was taken home by officers.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2.25pm police received reports of a man driving a mobility scooter on the M74 near to Strathclyde Park.

"Police attended and the 92-year-old man was taken home by officers."