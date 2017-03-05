Huge blaze rips through car scrapyard in Glasgow

Plume of black smoke billowed into sky as fire took hold in Govan, Glasgow.

Blaze: Major fire at scrapyard in Glasgow's Govan. @AnnRTID

A major fire has ripped through a car scrapyard in Glasgow.

Police and fire crews were called to the the blaze at a car breaker in Glasgow's Govan area at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

A huge plume of black smoke billowed into the sky after the fire caught hold with a number of scrap cars and tyres alight at Japanese Auto Parts on Helen Street.

The smoke could seen from all across the city and beyond and an explosion was also heard coming from the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances had been sent to the scene.

Police closed off Helen Street between Shieldhall Road at Edmiston Drive roundabout and Golspie Street.

Blaze: Smoke seen billowing into sky above Glasgow. STV

Smoke: Huge black plume seen above Govan scrapyard. STV

Plume: Fire in Govan seen from Erskine, Renfrewshire. Sean Batty