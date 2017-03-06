Scrapyard blaze leaves 3000 Glasgow homes without power

Smoke could be seen billowing over the city from 40 miles away on Sunday.

Blaze: Smoke could be seen across city. STV

A fire at a car scrapyard in Glasgow left thousands of homes without power on Sunday evening.

Smoke billowing from the blaze near Ranger FC's Ibrox Stadium could be seen rising above the city from 40 miles away and firefighters battled the blaze into Sunday night.

Water reportedly had to be pumped from the Clyde to douse the flames at Japanese Auto Parts on Helen Street after the fire broke out at around 4.30pm.

Scottish Power said one of its buildings was involved in the fire and power had to be shut off to 3000 properties in the Govan area as a precaution.

Residents were urged to unplug all their electrical equipment and switch off central heating systems.

The emergency services were called to the blaze at about 4.30pm and mor than 50 firefighters were deployed.

Peter Heath, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said fire engulfed a large building before spreading to a yard at the back full of tyres.

Firefighters worked to protect an electricity substation which supplies a "significant part of Glasgow and Govan area", he said.

Power was restored before 10pm and the fire was largely out by 6am.

Blaze: Cars and tyres caught light. @AnnRTID