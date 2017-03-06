Man stabbed by hooded attacker during attempted robbery

The suspect fled empty-handed after the incident in Stranraer on Saturday evening.

Police: Appeal to trace attacker (file pic).

A man has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Dumfries and Galloway.

The 23-year-old victim was confronted at knifepoint by another man on Agnew Crescent in Stranraer on Saturday around 8.30pm.

The attacker attempted to steal his belongings before stabbing him once and fleeing empty-handed.

Police say the victim suffered only minor injuries.

The suspect is in his late 20s, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.