Man stabbed by hooded attacker during attempted robbery
The suspect fled empty-handed after the incident in Stranraer on Saturday evening.
A man has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Dumfries and Galloway.
The 23-year-old victim was confronted at knifepoint by another man on Agnew Crescent in Stranraer on Saturday around 8.30pm.
The attacker attempted to steal his belongings before stabbing him once and fleeing empty-handed.
Police say the victim suffered only minor injuries.
The suspect is in his late 20s, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.
