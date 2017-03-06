Man arrested after 'attempted murder' in street brawl

A 24-year-old suffered a head wound during the incident in Greenock, Inverclyde.

Nelson Street: The alleged attack is being treated as attempted murder. STV

A man has been arrested after a 24-year-old was left seriously injured during an alleged murder bid in a street brawl.

Detectives launched a major probe into the disturbance on Nelson Street in Greenock at around 12.50am on Sunday.

Police said the 24-year-old man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital with a head wound.

Officers are treating this alleged attack as attempted murder.

On Monday, Police Scotland said a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He also received treatment for a head injury after the disturbance.

A third man, aged 20, suffered face and arm injuries in the incident.

Police said their enquiries are continuing, while a report following the arrest will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The 42-year-old suspect is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court later on Monday.

