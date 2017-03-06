Boy, 15, raped victim while on bail for sex attack

The teenager raped a 15-year-old girl after previously assaulting a 13-year-old.

Court: Parents at sentencing (file pic)

A 15-year-old boy raped a young girl while on bail for another sex attack.

The teenager attacked his first victim, a girl aged 13, in December 2015.

He then raped a 15-year-old girl last September having been bailed for the earlier crime.

On Monday, the teenager appeared at the High Court in Glasgow after earlier being convicted of both attacks.

He cannot be named due to his age.

The young rapist had denied carrying out the offences in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Lord Kinclaven told him he had been found guilty of "serious" charges and there was no alternative but to lock him up for five years.

The judge also ordered the teenager to be monitored for two years after his release.

A trial in Edinburgh heard how he messaged one of his victims after the attack to admit: "I have raped you and I can't live with that."

Frances Connor, defending, said the boy was "not stupid" and "can do much better".

She added: "He is intelligent enough to turn things around."

The teenager was also put on the sex offenders register.

He showed no emotion as he led handcuffed to the cells. The boy's parents were in court to see him sentenced.

