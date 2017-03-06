Metal detectors saving children from having X-rays

A Monklands Hospital trial could be rolled out to Hairmyres and Wishaw General.

Metal detector: Dr Fiona Hunter checks four-year-old Anna. NHS Lanarkshire

A hospital pilot using metal detectors on children to save them going through X-rays could be extended across NHS Lanarkshire.

Staff in the emergency department at Monklands Hospital found the trial cut the number of patients needing X-rays after possibly swallowing coins or other bits of metal.

There was a drop in the number of cases when X-rays were required from 80% before the use of the handheld metal detectors to 50% after.

It is now hoped the initiative could be rolled out to NHS Lanarkshire's two other emergency departments at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride and Wishaw General Hospital.

Dr Nicola Moultrie said: "Parents and carers sometimes attend with children they think may have swallowed a metal foreign body.

"Normally the children would have one or more X-rays to make sure the object isn't stuck in their gullet, which can cause potentially fatal complications.

"But the metal detector means they don't have to go through the possibly upsetting experience of an X-ray examination and they avoid the exposure to radiation that comes with radiography."

She added: "We just run the detector over them and, if it bleeps and the light flashes, we know they have swallowed something metallic.

"Depending where it is in their body, some patients can go home without the need for radiological imaging. It saves time for the patients and the staff."

Monklands Hospital: Trial could be extended to Hairmyres and Wishaw. © STV

As well as saving time, the emergency department consultant who oversaw Dr Moultrie's project said it could save money for the service, too.

Dr Fiona Hunter said: "We were both aware that detectors had previously been used in some emergency departments in Scotland and introducing it to Lanarkshire has been a great success.

"There is the added bonus of the savings made from doing fewer X-rays, which are around £55 each.

"The detector cost less than £400 so it has quickly paid for itself."

She added: "It's a medical grade device and it works particularly well for coins although it can be less sensitive to other types of foreign bodies.

"All the emergency department team are now trained to use the detector when it's appropriate."

