Man attacks pub regulars after being refused drink

Police investigating after two men were assaulted in Shettleston, Glasgow.

Kirkhouse Bar: Two men taken to hospital. Google 2017

Two men were taken to hospital after being attacked by a man who was refused drink at a Glasgow pub.

Police are investigating after the pair were assaulted at the Kirkhouse Bar on Shettleston Road on Sunday evening.

Posting on Facebook, the pub said an "overly drunk man" attacked two regulars after being refused drink.

He was said to have attacked "randomly and swiftly".

The two victims were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, with one remaining in hospital on Monday afternoon.

The bar was forced to close early after the incident at about 7pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are continuing their enquiries after two men were seriously assaulted within the Kirkhouse Bar, Shettleston Road, Glasgow on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

"Both men were taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

"One of the men has since been released from hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.