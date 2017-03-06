  • STV
Man cleared of killing driver after road confrontation

Andrew Friel was found guilty of minor assault after row with John Boland.

Court: Friel cleared of culpable homicide (file pic).
A man charged with killing a driver who avoided hitting him on the road has walked free from court.

Andrew Friel was cleared of the culpable homicide of 60-year-old grandfather John Boland in July 2015.

He was instead found guilty of a minor assault following the trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

After the verdict prosecutor Bernard Ablett took the decision not to move for sentence, meaning Friel faces no further punishment.

This came after the jury decided Friel was not responsible for the death.

Mr Boland was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel of his Honda following a confrontation with Friel in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

He had earlier hit his horn to avoid hitting the 40-year-old, who the court heard had been standing in the middle of the road.

A jury heard claims Friel, also of Paisley, chased after the car before being "physically aggressive" with Mr Boland.

Mr Boland died two days later in hospital. He had previously survived two heart attacks.

His student daughter Erin, aged 21, and a 17-year-old boy were in the car with him. 

She told the jury how a man had chased after the vehicle before striking the back of the car.

Mr Boland got out before the witness described Friel pushing him.

After a passer-by stepped in, Mr Boland got back in the vehicle.

His daughter soon realised something was wrong when the Honda did not stop at a roundabout.

She spotted her dad "slumped" at the wheel - Ms Boland described him as being "unresponsive".

After the car crashed into fences, she recalled getting out to try to save her father.

She said: "I opened my door and went to the driver's side. I tapped my dad's face and checked his neck for a pulse - I could not find one.

"He was also very discoloured. I started giving him chest compressions as he was in the car seat. I thought his heart had stopped due to a cardiac arrest."

Mr Boland was soon taken to hospital but never recovered and died two days later.

Ms Boland agreed during the trial that what happened was the "worst day of her life".

After the verdict, Judge Lord Matthews told the jury Mr Boland's loss remained "a tragedy" for his family.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.