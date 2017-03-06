Hi-tech bins which report when full pilot in Glasgow

The 'smart bins' are part of a £6m package announced by Glasgow City Council.

'Smart bins': Sensors to be deployed by Glasgow City Council. Glasgow City Council

Hundreds of hi-tech "smart bins" which report when they need emptying are to be introduced in Glasgow as part of a £6m investment.

The technology will be complemented by over 200 new cleansing staff in an investment package announced in Glasgow City Council's latest budget .

The trial will see up to 400 sensors placed in street bins which will detect when they are three quarters full and send an alert to the environmental task force.

The hi-tech bins are to be trialled for 12 months in the city centre, as well as in quieter locations in the council area.

Officials say that because bins need emptied less often in quieter areas, the new sensors will prevent binmen from making unnecessary trips to empty bins.

Glasgow has 10,000 on-street bins and some, like those in Sauchiehall Street, are emptied as often as three times a day.

The £6m funding package will also be used to extend the contracts of 75 people employed as the environmental task force's first trainees until March 2018.

Leader of Glasgow City Council Frank McAveety said: "I'm delighted to announce an extra £6m investment in the city's street cleansing and enforcement services.

"This package of measures will ensure resources are focused where they are needed most and reduce wasted journeys to quieter areas to check if bins need emptied.

"This will make the service more efficient, meaning staff can spend time in busier areas where bins need emptied most frequently. "These measures build on the success of the environmental task force which has had a huge impact on the city and been well received by the public.

"Our initial task force trainees have shown great dedication and I'm thrilled to be able to extend their contracts as well as employing an extra 215 cleansing staff to help keep the streets clean."

