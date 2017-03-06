Man, 25, first in country convicted of TV 'card sharing'

Gavin Gray pleaded guilty to four charges of fraud and copyright offences.

'Card sharing': Gavin Gray has been convicted of the TV scam. Police Scotland/STV

A 25-year-old man has become the first in Scotland to be convicted of "card sharing", which allowed encrypted TV broadcasts to be viewed without a valid subscription.

Gavin Gray, 25, of Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty to four charges of fraud and offences under the Copyright Designs Patent Act 1988.

His offences allowed protected encrypted television broadcasts to be viewed without a valid subscription to the broadcast provider.

He was sentenced to 300 hours community service and given a 12-month restriction of liberty order at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

It followed a multi-agency operation involving Police Scotland, FACT, Sky, Virgin Media and other agencies in 2014 which led to his arrest.

When officers searched his home they seized #44,500 hidden in a safe in the loft. Police later seized#80,000 from his bank account.

Police say Gray advertised his business on dedicated card-sharing websites and forums which supplied illegal access to homes across Scotland.

Chief inspector Mark Leonard, lead for counterfeit and intellectual property for Police Scotland, said: "Officers conducted an operation in conjunction with a number of agencies including FACT at the home address of Gavin Gray where they seized computer equipment and large sums of cash.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that Mr Gray was the lynchpin in large-scale, organised illegal activity known in the industry as 'card sharing' with clients across the UK and internationally, serviced by his online website from his Bellshill base.

"This activity allows people to electronically purchase command lines to data held on computer servers that provides them with access to premium digital broadcast channels.

"Although people may think that this will have little impact on major broadcasters, make no mistake, the amount of money being lost is on a large scale.

"Purchasing a 'so-called bargain' may lead to a visit from the police at your door, so think twice before saying yes."

FACT director general Kieron Sharp said: "Whether it's card sharing or IPTV set-top boxes, allowing access to premium pay-for TV without the proper licence is illegal.

"FACT takes this criminality very seriously and will continue to work with Police Scotland and our members including BT Sport, the Premier League, Sky and Virgin Media to ensure that this illegal activity is disrupted."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.