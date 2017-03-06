Arrest made after death of man found injured in street

Craig Kearney was found injured in South Lanarkshire at around 2.20am on Sunday.

Craig Kearney: 24-year-old died after being found injured in the street. Police Scotland/STV

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who was found injured in the street.

Craig Kearney, from Neilston, was found in Lochranza Drive in East Kilbride at around 2.20am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended, however Mr Kearney, 24, died a short time later.

His relatives have been made aware.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 46-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the death.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

