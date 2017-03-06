Man battered with baseball bat in row at school gates

It is thought the dispute outside Garrowhill Primary in Glasgow was over parking.

Baseball bat assault: Man in hospital after 'parking row'. PA

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked by another man with a baseball bat outside the gates of a primary school.

Police were called to the scene at Garrowhill Primary, Bakewell Road, in the Baillieston area of Glasgow, at around 9am on Monday.

The victim of the assault, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is believed that the dispute between the victim and the attacker was over a parking space.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "At around 9am on Monday, police and emergency services responded to a report of a serious assault in Bakewell Road, Glasgow.

"A 42-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to receive treatment.

"Officers are following a positive line of inquiry."

