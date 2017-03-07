Man arrested after death of his mother in house blaze

Catherine Kelly, 71, died after the fire broke out at her home in Kilmarnock.

A man has been arrested after the death of his mother in a house fire last month.

Catherine Kelly, 71, died after the fire broke out at her home on Kilmaurs Road, Kilmarnock, at around 11.40pm on Saturday, February 11.

Ms Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene while her son, William Kelly, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital with serious injuries. Another woman, 41, was in the house but did not need medical treatment.

Mr Kelly, 41, has now been arrested in connection with the death and is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

During the fire on February 11, a number of local residents who tried to extinguish the fire were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Detectives and the fire service launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

Police confirmed on Tuesday a 41-year-old man has been arrested and detained in custody over the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm a 41 year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the death of 71 year-old Catherine Kelly in Kilmarnock on Saturday, February 11.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

